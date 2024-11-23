Roche And Genentech In Marketing Deal

Roche's US arm, Hoffmann-La Roche Inc, and Genentech of the USA haveentered into an agreement under the terms of which Genentech will promote Roche's Roferon-A (interferon alfa-2a) in the USA for its approved oncology indications.
Roche will continue to market Roferon-A for its newest indication, the treatment of chronic hepatitis C, as part of an existing copromotion agreement with Gilead Sciences (Marketletters passim).
Genentech's president and chief executive, Arthur Levinson, said: "this agreement supports Genentech's efforts to build a strong oncology franchise. Our product pipeline includes several cancer therapies in clinical research, two of which are in late-stage development. By marketing Roferon-A, we will have the opportunity to enhance our knowledge of the oncology market as we move our oncology pipeline products through development."
