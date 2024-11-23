SB's Eprosartan Debuts In Germany

SmithKline Beecham's angiotensin II receptor antagonist Teveten(eprosartan) has been launched in its first market, Germany. The drug was approved there earlier this year (Marketletter June 9). Germany is acting as the rapporteur state for European Union approval under the mutual recognition procedure.

The product is available in 300mg and 400mg tablet formulations in three pack sizes; 25, 56 and 98 tablets. The price ranges from 39.99 Deutschemarks (about $21.37) for 28 x 300mg, to 199.93 marks for 98 x 400mg.

Eprosartan is the third drug in this class to reach the market after Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan) and Novartis' Diovan (valsartan). SB filed an application for the use of Teveten in essential hypertension with the US Food and Drug Administration in October 1996. The drug is also in Phase II trials for the treatment of congestive heart failure and progressive renal disease.