Shaman To License Bayer's Nikkomycin Z

Shaman has obtained a license from Bayer AG for several patents relating to the use of nikkomycin Z as an antifungal agent. The company plans to develop the compound for the treatment of endemic mycoses, especially in immunocompromized patients. In preclinical studies, nikkomycin Z has shown clear evidence of a fungicidal effect after oral administration in cases histoplasmosis, coccidiomycosis and blastomycosis, and it may also be of value in other fungal infections, according to Shaman's Richard Hector, an ex-employee of Bayer.