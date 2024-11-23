Saturday 23 November 2024

Significant Increases For US Drug Firms In 1996

3 February 1997

Major drug companies, some of which published financial results for 1996last month (Marketletter January 27), are posting notable increases in earnings for the 1996 full-year reporting period.

Agouron Pharmaceuticals said that its financial results for 1996 reflect its ongoing commitment to clinical and commercial development activities in support of its anti-HIV agent Viracept (nelfinavir mesylate; see page 20). Revenues rose as a result of collaborations with Japan Tobacco (for Viracept) and Hoffmann-La Roche. The firm also benefited from the net proceeds of a secondary offering in July.

Amgen noted that 1996 was the first year in which sales of its products Epogen (epoetin alfa) and Neupogen (filgrastim) each exceeded $1 billion. Total Neupogen turnover in the 1996 fourth quarter was $270 million, up 10%, and for the year turnover was up 9% to $1 billion. Epogen fourth-quarter revenues were ahead 22% to $289 million, and for the full year they were $1.1 billion, up 21%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze