Unhappy compromise ends 8-year REACH saga

The eight-year efforts by environmental campaigners to establish the European Union's Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of CHemicals (REACH) regulation appears to have reached its final states with a compromise backed by negotiators for the European Parliament and the European Commission.
The announcement has been met with disappointment by environmental and small-business lobbyists alike, although Europe's chemical industry associations appear to have achieved most of their objectives. A spokesman for the UK's Institute of Directors told the Marketletter that, although the business group "welcomes the watering down of the original REACH proposals," their introduction would "still impose significant costs on UK and European businesses."
Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca recently announced that two of its suppliers of raw materials for anticancer drugs may no longer supply components because of the compliance costs of the REACH regulations (Marketletter 27 November).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze