US Launch For Novartis' Valsartan

Novartis' AT1 blocker Diovan (valsartan) has been launched onto the USmarket for the treatment of hypertension. Valsartan is indicated for the first-line treatment of hypertension, and offers blood pressure control comparable to ACE inhibitors (eg lisinopril and enalapril) and an outstanding side-effect profile.
The drug was first launched in Germany last July, and is also available in the UK, Argentina and Switzerland. In addition, it has been approved for marketing in 15 other countries to date.
The recommended starting dose is 80mg once/day, and this may be increased to 160mg or 320mg/day, or a diuretic added, if additional hypotensive effect is required. Novartis is conducting a large-scale mega-trial of valsartan to see if its proven benefits in control of hypertension and good safety profile can translate to benefits in mortality rates. Furthermore, Phase III trials are ongoing to test the drug's activity in the treatment of patients with congestive heart failure.
