US state acts on school use of psychiatric drugs

The US state of Connecticut has unanimously approved legislation whichprohibits school officials, including teachers and counselors, from recommending that a child be prescribed psychiatric drugs.

Connecticut thus becomes the first US state law to act against what is increasingly being seen as overuse of drugs such as Novartis' Ritalin (methylphenidate) and Shire Pharmaceuticals' Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts) to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children. IMS Health reports that most of the 35% rise in prescribing of these drugs during 1996-1999 was for boys aged under 12, notes the Associated Press.

Under the Connecticut law, a school official can still recommend that a child with behavioral or learning problems should be examined by a physician, but it aims to ensure that the first mention of drug treatment should come from the doctor.