US Supreme Court backs Barr in tamoxifen antitrust suit

The US Supreme Court has denied the plaintiff's (consumers and/or third party payers) petitions for review of the Second Circuit's decision in US firm Barr Pharmaceuticals' favor in the tamoxifen citrate antitrust law suits. The Court's ruling ends the antitrust litigation over the 1993 settlement of patent litigation between Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca and Barr.
On November 2, 2005, a three-member panel of circuit judges of the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the May 2003 dismissal by US District Judge Leo Glasser of all of the plaintiffs' claims against Barr and AstraZeneca in the case. The ruling affirmed that the patent litigation settlement deal between Barr and AstraZeneca did not violate federal antitrust statutes or the antitrust and/or consumer protection statutes of various states.
"We have always believed that our patent challenge settlement related to tamoxifen citrate was pro-consumer and pro-competitive, and this has now been definitively confirmed by the courts," said Bruce Downey, Barr's chief executive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze