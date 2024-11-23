Saturday 23 November 2024

Zeneca's Seroquel Debuts In UK For Schizophrenia

23 September 1997

As predicted in last week's Marketletter, Zeneca launched its newantipsychotic drug Seroquel (quetiapine) in the UK, its first market, on September 22.

Seroquel offers very good tolerability compared to older antipsychotics such as haloperidol and chlorpromazine, particularly with regard to its extrapyramidal side effects - the drug-related facial grimacing, tremor, jerky limbs and involuntary tongue movements which are often confused with the symptoms of the disease. Seroquel is associated with a placebo-comparable rate of EPS right across its recommended dose range (150mg to 750mg).

The drug also causes fewer endocrine side effects than older agents, and may have some advantages in this regard versus some of the other new antipsychotics, according to Rob Kerwin of the Institute of Psychiatry in London, UK (see also Marketletter September 22). There is nothing to choose between the new (or indeed old) agents in terms of efficacy, he added, and he said he would recommend Seroquel's use as a first-line, broad-spectrum antipsychotic in all forms of schizophrenia.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze