Zyprexa takes over as Eli Lilly's top seller

Eli Lilly has posted a strong set of results for 2000, which show a12.4% rise in net income to $3.06 billion million, or $0.71 per share (+13%), while sales increased 9% to $10.86 billion. However, in the fourth quarter of 2000, net profits decreased 2% to $767.3 million, while sales rose 6% to $2.98 billion.

The fourth quarter was particularly notable for Lilly as Zyprexa (olanzapine), for schizophrenia, became the best-selling drug for the firm, moving into the slot long held by the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine). During the quarter, Zyprexa rose 18% to $695.8 million, while Prozac revenues went up 4% to $669.9 million. Nevertheless, sales of the antidepressant outside the USA fell 40% in the quarter, as generic competition increases.

ReoPro sales in decline