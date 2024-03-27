China accounted for 41% of overall exclusive oncology deals in past five years

China has emerged as a major force in the research and development of innovative therapies. Against this backdrop, Chinese companies have entered significant partnerships in the oncology therapy area in the last five years.
Amongst all the therapy areas, exclusive oncology therapy area strategic alliance deals account for 41% of the overall deals, says pharma analytics company GlobalData.
According to GlobalData’s Pharmaceutical Intelligence Center Deals Database, over the last five years (2019 to 2023), 537 strategic alliance deals were observed in China. Among these, 218 were exclusively within the oncology therapy area, contributing 41% of the overall deals.
