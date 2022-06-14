Latest data validate AbbVie's bold blood cancer wager

A major early-stage win in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) will take some pressure off the architects of AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) $750 million bet on Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB).
Top-line results from the EPCORE NHL-1 study show that treatment with the antibody epcoritamab generated an impressive 63.1% overall response rate, with the latest analysis showing a 39% complete response rate.
People in the trial had already been treated with at least two prior lines of anti-lymphoma therapy, including CAR T-cell therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze