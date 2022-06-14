Latest data validate AbbVie's bold blood cancer wager

A major early-stage win in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) will take some pressure off the architects of AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) $750 million bet on Danish biotech Genmab (Nasdaq: GMAB).

Top-line results from the EPCORE NHL-1 study show that treatment with the antibody epcoritamab generated an impressive 63.1% overall response rate, with the latest analysis showing a 39% complete response rate.

People in the trial had already been treated with at least two prior lines of anti-lymphoma therapy, including CAR T-cell therapy.