Clean sweep for late stage trials of key menopause drug

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III OASIS 3 trial, adding to the successes of OASIS 1 and 2 earlier this year.

The company is running the study in order to test the efficacy and long-term safety of elinzanetant, an dual NK-1 and 3 receptor antagonist which can be taken orally.

Formerly developed for schizophrenia and opioid-related disorders without success, the compound now appears to have a future for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause, also known as hot flashes or hot flushes.