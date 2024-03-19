Clean sweep for late stage trials of key menopause drug

German pharma major Bayer (BAYN: DE) has announced positive top-line results from the Phase III OASIS 3 trial, adding to the successes of OASIS 1 and 2 earlier this year.
The company is running the study in order to test the efficacy and long-term safety of elinzanetant, an dual NK-1 and 3 receptor antagonist which can be taken orally.
Formerly developed for schizophrenia and opioid-related disorders without success, the compound now appears to have a future for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) associated with menopause, also known as hot flashes or hot flushes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze