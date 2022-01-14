Highlights of January PRAC meeting

During its January 10-13 meetings, the European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) discussed safety aspects of several medicines and vaccines.

Review of terlipressin medicines started

The EMA has started a review of medicines that contain terlipressin. These medicines are authorized in several European Union countries to treat increased pressure in central veins causing kidney problems in people with advanced liver disease (hepatorenal syndrome; HRS), as well as bleeding from enlarged veins in the passage between the mouth and the stomach (the oesophagus) and certain forms of bleeding associated with surgery.