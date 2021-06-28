Illuminating Advances in the Pharmacological Treatment of Dravet Syndrome

By Dr Nicola Davies
For Dravet Syndrome Awareness Month (June), we explore advances in pharmacological treatments for this rare, drug-resistant epilepsy that is characterized by prolonged seizures and fevers that affect one side of the body.1
The worldwide prevalence of Dravet Syndrome (DS) is estimated to be 1:15,000-45,000, with the first symptoms often appearing in the first year of life.1 In the USA, DS affects 1 in 15,700 individuals – that’s about 0.0064% of the population.2 Approximately 80%-90% of those individuals have a mutation on the SCN1A gene and have been clinically diagnosed with DS.2 Different types of mutations – missense, deletion, frameshift – have been associated with the condition, and 90% of the mutations in children are not inherited from a parent.1,2 Children with DS often present with progressive cognitive impairment, with 86% of patients showing signs of intellectual deficiency and autism spectrum disorder being diagnosed in 31% of cases.1
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze