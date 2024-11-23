USA Presses Argentina On Patents

The US government has resumed its pressure on Argentina, with US Ambassador James Cheek claiming that the country's new patent bill offers no guarantees for investments, reports South American Business News.

He said that Brazil's new patent law, which takes effect from next year, will attract pharmaceutical investments there, but Argentina's will not.

The Argentine national drug industry association, Cilfa, has replied that during 1994-96, $800 million-worth of investment was made in the domestic drug industry, of which $400 million came from overseas companies and $350 million was made by local firms.