Genevant nabs $600 million deal with Japan's Takeda

Switzerland-based Genevant Sciences has entered into a global collaboration and license agreement with Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) for the discovery, development and commercialization of LNP-delivered nucleic acid therapeutics directed to previously inaccessible drug targets in hepatic stellate cells to treat liver fibrosis.
Under the terms of the agreement, Genevant, a privately-held company of the Roivant family, is initially eligible to receive up to $600 million in upfront and milestone payments, plus royalties on future product sales. Takeda has exclusive rights to Genevant’s LNP technology for a specified number of selected hepatic stellate cells targets.
