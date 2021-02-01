Saturday 8 November 2025

Tempers flaring, big pharma partners to address vaccine shortfall

1 February 2021
In the midst of an  international dispute over the availability and supply of coronavirus vaccines, Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) has stepped in to help.

The firm announced it has signed an initial agreement to leverage its manufacturing capacity and capabilities to support the production of BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) and Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.

The agreement will see Novartis utilizing its aseptic manufacturing facilities at its site in Stein, Switzerland, taking bulk mRNA active ingredient from BioNTech and filling into vials for later distribution.

