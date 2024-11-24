Sunday 24 November 2024

Company Focus

Galderma

Latest Galderma News

Galderma touts Nemluvio’s blockbuster potential after FDA approval
Biotechnology
Galderma touts Nemluvio’s blockbuster potential after FDA approval
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Galderma’s Nemluvio (nemolizumab) as a pre-filled pen for subcutaneous injection for the treatment of adults with prurigo nodularis.   14 August 2024


Dermatology News

Biotechnology
JAK inhibitors redefining atopic dermatitis treatment
20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Protagonist takes center stage with Phase III fillip
20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Aclaris back on track with new money and promising deal
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Dupixent sBLA resubmission for CSU
18 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Swiss approval for LEO Pharma’s Anzupgo
14 November 2024

Insights

Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Biotechnology
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
Pharmaceutical
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China

Company Spotlight

Basilea
A commercial stage biopharmaceutical R&D company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic area of anti-infectives.

Latest News & Features of interest to Galderma

Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
Colorado, USA-based biotech Enveda Biosciences, which is using AI to translate nature into new medicines, has announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round led by Kinnevik and FPV.   22 November 2024
Biotechnology
JAK inhibitors redefining atopic dermatitis treatment
The landscape of atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment is advancing with approvals of oral and topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors across the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM; USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan).   20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Protagonist takes center stage with Phase III fillip
Johnson & Johnson and partner Protagonist Therapeutics have reported positive topline results from two Phase III studies testing a first-in-class oral peptide.   20 November 2024
Biotechnology
Aclaris back on track with new money and promising deal
Aclaris Therapeutics has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Biosion for broad rights to two new antibodies.   19 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Dupixent sBLA resubmission for CSU
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent(dupilumab), Regeneron and partner Sanofi revealed late Friday.   18 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Swiss approval for LEO Pharma’s Anzupgo
Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today announced that Swissmedic, Switzerland’s national regulatory agency for approving and overseeing therapeutic products, has granted marketing approval for Anzupgo (delgocitinib) cream.   14 November 2024
Biotechnology
Frederick Beddingfield III given top job at Rubedo
Rubedo Life Sciences, a US biopharma developing first-in-class therapies targeting senescent cells which drive age-related diseases, has announced the appointment of Frederick C Beddingfield III, as chief executive officer and board director.   11 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Ilumetri keeps performing for Almirall with strong Q3 results
Almirall, the Spain-based biopharma, reported a 7.9% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 728 million euros ($775 million), and an EBITDA rise of 2.9% to $152 million.   11 November 2024
Biotechnology
New data for amlitelimab published in JACI
New research has been published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) that shows treatment with amlitelimab, an anti-OX40 ligand antibody, significantly reduced symptoms of atopic dermatitis (AD) and was maintained even after treatment stopped.   9 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation for BPGbio
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Rare Pediatric disease designation for BPM31510T, an investigational treatment for epidermolysis (EB) from BPGbio.   4 November 2024

Latest In Brief for Galderma

Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Germany becomes first country to launch LEO Pharma’s Anzupgo
Danish dermatology focused LEO Pharma has announced the launch of Anzupgo (delgocitinib) cream in Germany for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE), for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate.   15 October 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF--Lilly links up with Eva to bring Olumiant to Africa
6 September 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Alumis goes big but falls short of $300 million with IPO
1 July 2024
Biosimilars
BRIEF—Celltrion launches additional doses for Yuflyma in USA
22 January 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—China NMPA listing approvals for Pfizer and BMS
28 October 2023
Biosimilars
BRIEF—Pfizer's Abrilada granted interchangeability for Humira
5 October 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—LEO Pharma appoints new UK & Ireland manager
8 June 2023
More In Brief >

Latest Dermatology Ones To Watch News

British generics firm boosts portfolio with Canute buy
Aspire Pharma, a UK-based niche generics business, has announced the acquisition of all assets from Canute Pharma, further expanding its product range.   4 October 2024

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 2024
22 September 2024
Organon to acquire Dermavant in back-loaded deal
18 September 2024
Crown Laboratories to acquire Revance
13 August 2024
Palvella and Pieris to merge
24 July 2024
J&J buys Numab’s atopic dermatitis prospect for $1.25 billion
29 May 2024
J&J to acquire Proteologix
17 May 2024
More in M&A >


Dermatology Ones to Watch Companies

Reset all filters
Refine Search
Basilea
Basilea
Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical Corporation
Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences
Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Chemomab Therapeutics
Chemomab Therapeutics
Reig Jofre
Reig Jofre
BenevolentAI
BenevolentAI
KiOmed Pharma
Acelyrin
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Mycovia Pharmaceuticals

Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze