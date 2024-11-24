The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Galderma’s Nemluvio (nemolizumab) as a pre-filled pen for subcutaneous injection for the treatment of adults with prurigo nodularis. 14 August 2024
Colorado, USA-based biotech Enveda Biosciences, which is using AI to translate nature into new medicines, has announced an oversubscribed $130 million Series C funding round led by Kinnevik and FPV. 22 November 2024
The landscape of atopic dermatitis (AD) treatment is advancing with approvals of oral and topical Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors across the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM; USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan). 20 November 2024
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for review the resubmission of the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Dupixent(dupilumab), Regeneron and partner Sanofi revealed late Friday. 18 November 2024
Danish dermatology specialist LEO Pharma today announced that Swissmedic, Switzerland’s national regulatory agency for approving and overseeing therapeutic products, has granted marketing approval for Anzupgo (delgocitinib) cream. 14 November 2024
Rubedo Life Sciences, a US biopharma developing first-in-class therapies targeting senescent cells which drive age-related diseases, has announced the appointment of Frederick C Beddingfield III, as chief executive officer and board director. 11 November 2024
Almirall, the Spain-based biopharma, reported a 7.9% increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 728 million euros ($775 million), and an EBITDA rise of 2.9% to $152 million. 11 November 2024
New research has been published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI) that shows treatment with amlitelimab, an anti-OX40 ligand antibody, significantly reduced symptoms of atopic dermatitis (AD) and was maintained even after treatment stopped. 9 November 2024
Danish dermatology focused LEO Pharma has announced the launch of Anzupgo (delgocitinib) cream in Germany for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE), for whom topical corticosteroids are inadequate or inappropriate. 15 October 2024