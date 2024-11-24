Sunday 24 November 2024

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva presents new data on SC olanzapine
Teva presents new data on SC olanzapine
The US subsidiary of Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has announced new, positive data on social functioning and quality of life from the Phase III subcutaneous olanzapine extended-release injection study (SOLARIS) trial evaluating TEV-'749 in adult patients diagnosed with schizophrenia.   2 November 2024


Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
CatalYm gaining momentum with GDF-15 neutralizing approach
Decoding big pharmas' next move in a more complex China
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China

Fate Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune disorders.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Research news last week included US biotech releasing early data for its FT819 in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), which sent the firm’s shares leaping as much as 70%. Also, Netherlands-based NewAmsterdam Pharma announced positive data on its obicetrapib and ezetimibe combination in cardiovascular disease. On the regulatory front, Dutch firm argenX and China’s Zai Lab gained approval for the Chinese medicines regulator for their Vyvgart Hytrulo in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) care. Meantime, USA-based Kura Oncology signed a collaboration with Japan’s Kyowa Kirin on the development of ziftomenib for myeloid leukemia (ALS).   24 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Japanese drugmaker Takeda has launched Fruzaqla (fruquintinib) in its home country.   22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Chinese biopharma CStone Pharmaceuticals has announced a strategic commercial collaboration with Pharmalink Store, a prominent pharmaceutical company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).   22 November 2024
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Privately-held US biotech Alloy Therapeutics has announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical.   21 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
Japanese drugmaker Eisai has announced that the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment Rozebalamin for Injection (mecobalamin) has been launched in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of functional impairment in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.   21 November 2024
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
Germany's Merck has spent more than 25 years researching and developing solutions for advancing multiple sclerosis (MS) care.   21 November 2024
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
Swiss pharma giant Novartis today announced an upgrade to its mid-term guidance, in advance of its Meet Novartis Management event for investors and analysts in London.   21 November 2024
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of Ziihera (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use, say the drug’s developer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals.   21 November 2024
Sage scraps dalzanemdor after disappointing trial results
Sage Therapeutics will down tools on its dalzanemdor program, after the Phase II DIMENSION trial missed both primary and secondary endpoints.   21 November 2024

argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
Colorado, USA-based OncoVerity announced the closing of a series A extension led by existing investors, argenX and RefinedScience. The value was not disclosed, but this extension follows a $30 million Series A fundraiser in March 2023.   22 November 2024
