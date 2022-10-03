Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

pharmanovia-company

Pharmanovia

A global lifecycle management and pharmaceutical manufacturing company that produces branded prescription medicines.

The UK-based company aims to revitalize medicines for the benefit of patients, prescribers and payors, and to launch novel therapies. It specialises in late-stage activities of development, co-development, licensing and acquisition in various therapeutic areas: oncology, endocrinology, neurology and cardiovascular.

In September 2022, Pharmanovia entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Aquestive Therapeutics, giving Pharmanovia rights to the US firm's patented diazepam buccal film formulation across the European Union, UK, Switzerland, and Norway, as well as countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Pharmanovia News

Lindis Biotech sells rights to trifunctional bispecific
19 November 2024
OncoZenge and Pharmanovia deal on BupiZenge in EMENA
21 October 2024
Recognition for value added medicines, real-world evidence and Chinese innovation are pharma’s key themes of the moment, Pharmanovia boss says
27 February 2024
Pharmanovia acquires CNS portfolio from Sanofi
18 September 2023
More Pharmanovia news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze