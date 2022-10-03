The UK-based company aims to revitalize medicines for the benefit of patients, prescribers and payors, and to launch novel therapies. It specialises in late-stage activities of development, co-development, licensing and acquisition in various therapeutic areas: oncology, endocrinology, neurology and cardiovascular.

In September 2022, Pharmanovia entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Aquestive Therapeutics, giving Pharmanovia rights to the US firm's patented diazepam buccal film formulation across the European Union, UK, Switzerland, and Norway, as well as countries in the Middle East and North Africa.